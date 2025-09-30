Mainsail Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46,104.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $406.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $400.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.25. The company has a market cap of $404.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

