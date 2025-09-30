The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Stock Position Lifted by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.7% of Robbins Farley’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,851,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 423,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $406.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $404.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $400.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. TD Securities downgraded Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.40.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

