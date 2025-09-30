HCR Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $466.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $473.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

