Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,206.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,208.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,155.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,324 shares of company stock valued at $70,235,556 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 target price (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,328.87.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

