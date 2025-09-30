HCR Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.4% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $45,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,151 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.77 and its 200-day moving average is $108.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

