Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 356,500.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $598.73 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $602.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.07.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

