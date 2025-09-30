Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 82.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $293.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $294.07. The stock has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

