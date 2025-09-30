Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 3,811 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares during the last quarter. Charter Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,459,000. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 246,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,430,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.57. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $101.48.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

