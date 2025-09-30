Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Amgen by 304.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 12,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $273.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $335.88.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.70.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

