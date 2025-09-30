Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $12.58 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $12,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 208.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $72.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

