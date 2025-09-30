Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $12.58 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $12,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 208.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%
NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $72.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.