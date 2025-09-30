iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,583 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Embree Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19. The company has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.