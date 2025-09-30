Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $37.19 Million Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 525,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $37,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,200,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383,870 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,561 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,619 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,508,657,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.5%

KO stock opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.04.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

