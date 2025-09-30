Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). In a filing disclosed on September 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in BlackRock stock on August 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) on 8/18/2025.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $7.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,168.52. 102,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,119. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $180.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,183.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,126.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1,023.07.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total value of $16,641,167.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 263,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,002,472.28. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at $21,617,148. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 104,598.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,500,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,312,759,000 after buying an additional 3,496,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,644,007,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 105,267.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,789,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,095,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,122,743,000 after purchasing an additional 876,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,005,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,104,122,000 after acquiring an additional 842,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,171.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.