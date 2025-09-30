White Pine Investment CO Has $6.23 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. White Pine Investment CO owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 467.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

