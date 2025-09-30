HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,241 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,993 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,510,000 after purchasing an additional 491,439 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,082,000. Crcm LP boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,168,000.

IBIT stock opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

