Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,190 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 0.9% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

