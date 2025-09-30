Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $264,000 Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in Chevron by 171.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $156.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.17 and a 200-day moving average of $149.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $269.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius Research started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

