K2 Financial Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

K2 Financial Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. K2 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,553.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 223,035 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,843.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 371,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 358,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $900,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

