Presper Financial Architects LLC Buys Shares of 342,735 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Presper Financial Architects LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 342,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 15.8% of Presper Financial Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,826 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,885,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,288 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.19.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

