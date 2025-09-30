Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Takes $458,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,696 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,607,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,080.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $277,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE DIS opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.72. The stock has a market cap of $206.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

