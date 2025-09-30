Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $3.15 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 896,836 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 471,032 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,429,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $352.46 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $236.13 and a 12 month high of $352.83. The company has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

