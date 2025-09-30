HCR Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782,297 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,030,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,320,000 after buying an additional 890,971 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,620,000 after buying an additional 479,820 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,566,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,434 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of SCHX opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $26.51.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
