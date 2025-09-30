LexAurum Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after acquiring an additional 738,441 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,776,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36,358.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,364,000 after acquiring an additional 587,919 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,305,000 after acquiring an additional 480,314 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,022,000 after acquiring an additional 451,169 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $214.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $217.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.97. The stock has a market cap of $96.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

