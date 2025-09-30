Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 1,705 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,709,000 after buying an additional 70,907 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000,000 after acquiring an additional 709,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,108,000 after acquiring an additional 36,836 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,137,000 after acquiring an additional 29,715 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM opened at $219.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.48. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.69 and a 12-month high of $242.58.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.17.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

