Gleason Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2,771.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36,358.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,364,000 after purchasing an additional 587,919 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $214.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $217.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

