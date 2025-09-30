HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,215,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 8.5% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $1,067,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4%

VIG stock opened at $214.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $217.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

