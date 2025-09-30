Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Acquired by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 479.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $293.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $294.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

