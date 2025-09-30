Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $688,868,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 48.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,037,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,680,000 after acquiring an additional 665,555 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Amgen by 128.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,065,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,017,000 after acquiring an additional 600,096 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,812,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Amgen by 1,505.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 518,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,799,000 after buying an additional 486,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $273.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.61. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $335.88. The firm has a market cap of $147.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.70.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

