Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

