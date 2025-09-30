Trivium Point Advisory LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,193 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,846,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,519,620,000 after buying an additional 5,583,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,537,859,000 after buying an additional 2,486,839 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $859,518,000 after purchasing an additional 950,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,702,736,000 after purchasing an additional 847,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $344.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $312.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.