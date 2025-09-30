Park Place Capital Corp Raises Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of KO opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.04. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. UBS Group lowered their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

