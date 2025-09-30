DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 24 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.61.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1%

LLY opened at $725.54 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $937.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $733.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $765.98. The company has a market capitalization of $686.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

