G&S Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

G&S Capital LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $327.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $330.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.30.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

