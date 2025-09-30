Robbins Farley Acquires Shares of 27,903 RTX Corporation $RTX

Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,000. RTX makes up approximately 1.9% of Robbins Farley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $168.28. The company has a market capitalization of $219.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.