Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 22,676 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,676 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 93,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $135.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

