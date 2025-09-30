HSBC Issues Positive Forecast for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HSBC from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. CICC Research boosted their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.15.

Tesla Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $438.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 254.44, a P/E/G ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.75. Tesla has a 52-week low of $212.11 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. grew its holdings in Tesla by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 1,995 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Momentum Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $3,114,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 16.1% during the second quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

