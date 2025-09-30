Gleason Group Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Gleason Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $254.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

