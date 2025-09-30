McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Stock Position Decreased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 176,983 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,709,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Argus lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.86.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $302.56 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $215.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

