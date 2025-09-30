FMB Wealth Management Makes New $223,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

FMB Wealth Management bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Optima Capital LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

PLTR stock opened at $178.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The firm has a market cap of $424.32 billion, a PE ratio of 596.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,676,722 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

