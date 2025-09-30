Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). In a filing disclosed on September 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CrowdStrike stock on September 11th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 8/28/2025.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.7%

CrowdStrike stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $485.24. The stock had a trading volume of 424,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,751. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $272.67 and a twelve month high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.21, a PEG ratio of 113.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $5,306,643.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 220,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,257,564.08. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total value of $8,817,469.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,066 shares of company stock worth $55,809,043 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

