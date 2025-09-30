Parkside Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2025

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,890 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 24.5%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.55.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

