Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $107.19 Million Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of McDonald’s worth $107,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 176,983 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,709,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE MCD opened at $302.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.27. The company has a market capitalization of $215.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.86.

View Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.