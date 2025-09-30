Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 656,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 25,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $104,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $165.30 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $178.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $2,026,291. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.