Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.69, for a total value of $5,730,672.09. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 399,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,837,810.04. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total value of $850,006.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,972,184.55. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,066 shares of company stock valued at $55,809,043. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $488.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of -410.46, a P/E/G ratio of 113.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $443.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.97. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $272.67 and a 12 month high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Scotiabank raised CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.79.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

