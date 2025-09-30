International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $227,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.9% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Presper Financial Architects LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $1,494,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $236,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $280.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.98 and its 200-day moving average is $258.34. The stock has a market cap of $260.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

