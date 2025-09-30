Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,859 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 2.6% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after buying an additional 42,498 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 156,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.82.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

