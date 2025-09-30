Bosman Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,911 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Bosman Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up 5.4% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.43, for a total value of $3,202,687.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 781,011 shares in the company, valued at $400,213,466.73. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.68, for a total value of $1,107,349.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 39,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,339,946.56. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,066 shares of company stock valued at $55,809,043. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $488.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.46, a P/E/G ratio of 113.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $443.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $272.67 and a 12-month high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Scotiabank upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.79.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

