Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

