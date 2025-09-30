iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM is C2C Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

C2C Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 4.4% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $241.62 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $247.18. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.93.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

