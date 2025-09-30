Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). In a filing disclosed on September 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Adobe stock on September 11th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 8/28/2025.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $359.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.04 and a 52-week high of $557.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $2,029,950,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 46,806.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,147,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 308.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,202,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,562 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 68.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $607,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

